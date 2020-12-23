Trump-Biden transition live updates: Dominion employee files defamation lawsuit against Trump, Giuliani, Powell

narvikk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 29 days.

Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:



Dec 23, 10:32 am

As relief bill stalled by Trump, 803,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

The morning after President Trump said he is not ready to sign the COVID-19 relief bill passed by both the House and the Senate, the Department of Labor said another 803,000 workers lost their job and filed for unemployment insurance last week.

Trump revealed his position on the bill on Twitter in a move giving both Democrats and Republicans a headache after he had been expected to sign the bipartisan deal this week.

The president is asking that the bill be reworked in order to give every American a $2,000 stimulus check instead of the $600 that was negotiated. Democrats had called for more money in the stimulus checks, but Republicans pushed back on the higher amount.

The bill was crafted by Senate Republicans, led by Trump ally Mitch McConnell, in tandem with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, one of Trump’s closest Cabinet members.

In the wake of Trump’s announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tweeted that, “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Fellow Democrats echoed her sentiment.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, pushed for Trump to sign the bill as is, tweeting: “We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it. Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need.”

It’s unclear what comes next for Congressional Republican leaders. Mnuchin had already promised the $600 direct payments would be going out next week.

Biden has not publicly responded yet. On Tuesday, however, he welcomed the news of the bill passing, telling Americans on Twitter that while the work is far from over, “help is on the way.”

Dec 23, 9:16 am

Biden, Harris name additional members of White House counsel’s office

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced additional members they’re naming to the White House counsel’s office, a slate of four deputies who will all work under previously announced incoming White House counsel Dana Remus.

Biden and Harris announced Jonathan Cedarbaum as deputy counsel to the president and national security council legal advisor, Danielle Conley as deputy counsel to the president, Stuart Delery as deputy counsel to the president and Jonathan Su as deputy counsel to the president.

“The charge facing our administration is as big as it is essential: restoring faith in American government,” Biden said in a statement. “We are assembling an accomplished and experienced legal team to ensure this administration operates ethically, transparently and always in service of the American people.”

