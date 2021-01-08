Trump-Biden transition live updates: Trump tweets he won't attend inauguration

Bet_Noire/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, CATHERINE THORBECKE, MORGAN WINSOR and ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 12 days.

Here is how the scene is unfolding. All times Eastern:



Jan 08, 11:01 am

Biden, Harris announce more members of the National Security Council

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have announced 21 additional members of the White House National Security Council including Yohannes Abraham as the chief of staff and executive secretary and Emily Horne as a senior director for press and NSC spokesperson.

The vast majority of the nominees previously served under the Obama administration. The positions do not require Senate confirmation.



Jan 08, 10:52 am

Trump says he is not attending Biden’s inauguration

Trump has announced he will not attend Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

It comes just hours after Trump, in video posted to Twitter Thursday evening, effectively conceded and said he would focus on an “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”



Jan 08, 10:51 am

62 Dems sign letter to immediately reconvene House

Sixty-two Democrats have signed on to a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on House leaders to immediately reconvene the House of Representatives to reckon with the “assault on our democracy” that took place at the Capitol this week.

“We could take up the question of whether President Trump should be censured or impeached for encouraging a violent attack on the United States Congress, as well as Representative Raskin’s proposal that Congress appoint a body, as provided by the 25th Amendment, to determine whether the President is fit to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” the letter reads.

It comes ahead of House Democrats convening by phone at noon to discuss a path forward on getting Trump out of office.

Jan 08, 9:20 am

GOP senator says he’d consider articles of impeachment against Trump

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said Friday morning he would consider moving on articles of impeachment if the House brought charges against the president to the Senate.

“The House, if they come together and have a process, I will consider whatever articles they might move because as I’ve told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of offic,” Sasse told CBS This Morning.

“He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the constitution. He acted against that. What he did was wicked,” Sasse said.

Sasse is the first GOP senator to publicly express an openness to impeachment since Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol. In the president’s impeachment trial last year, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican to vote to remove Trump from office.

Jan 08, 9:13 am

DC AG pledges to investigate instigators of Capitol insurrection, including Trump

Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine faulted Capitol Hill Police for failing to contain Wednesday’s insurrection but said his office will also investigate those who incited the violence — including the president.

”Clearly, the Capitol was ground central in the mob’s behavior. Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, even the president were calling on supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol, and in Rudy’s words, ‘exercise combat justice,'” Racine told ABC News’ Good Morning America Anchor Cecilia Vega in an interview Friday morning. “We’re going to investigate not only the mob, but those who incited the violence.”

Racine also said authorities would use the Internet to identify the rioters who violated the Capitol and noted, “More people died at the Capitol of the United States than in Benghazi.”

Jan 08, 9:01 am

House Dems move closer to second Trump impeachment

House Democrats are moving closer to launching a second impeachment effort against President Trump in the wake of insurrection at the Capitol — an expedited push that could be voted out of the House as early as next week.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., signaled the speed at which the process could work in a statement late Thursday.

“We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor,” he said, suggesting that impeachment effort would bypass the House Judiciary Committee entirely.

Democrats are expected to introduce a privileged impeachment resolution in the House as soon as Monday, which could tee up debate and a floor vote by Wednesday, if House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer reconvenes the chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will convene Democrats for their first caucus call since events at the Capitol at noon Friday, where impeachment is expected to be a topic of discussion.

Jan 08, 6:50 am

At least 10 Trump staffers, including five White House officials, have resigned

In the wake of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol siege, at least 10 Trump administration officials have resigned.



Among them are five White House officials. These are Matthew Pottinger (deputy national security adviser), Tyler Goodspeed (acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers), Stephanie Grisham (Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokeswoman), Rickie Niceta (White House social secretary) and Sarah Matthews (White House deputy press secretary).



Other officials who have resigned following President Donald Trump’s encouragement of Capitol protests, include Elaine Chao (secretary of transportation), John Costello, (deputy assistant secretary of commerce for intelligence and security) and Mick Mulvaney (U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland and former White House chief of staff).

Ryan Tully, the senior director for Europe and Russian affairs on the White House National Security Council has also willingly left his post, as has Betsy Devos, the secretary of education.

