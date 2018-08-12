Trump calls Omarosa a 'low-life'; says Sessions is 'scared stiff'

Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images(BEDMINSTER, N.J.) — President Donald Trump teed off Saturday on two of his earliest supporters with choice words for former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

As the president waited for an event at his private golf club, Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, he tweeted his disdain for his current Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “scared stiff” and “Missing in Action.”

Later, inside his club, where he met with Bikers for Trump — who wore Make America Great Again hats and leather jackets — and other supporters, the president responded with a dramatic flourish to a question about whether he felt betrayed by the Manigault Newman — one of the first White House hires, who once enjoyed unfettered access to him in the Oval Office.

Raising a hand to his mouth, he turned to reporters in the room and called her a “low-life.”

Manigault Newman landed in Washington D.C. on Saturday to kick off a publicity tour for her soon to be released book, “Unhinged,” that is chock-full of explosive — though unverified — details about life in the White House.

As reports of accounts inside the book leaked out, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders slammed Manigault Newman as a “disgruntled former White House staffer” whose book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration,” she added.

And Sanders is correct – both Manigault Newman and Trump once had a close relationship after she became a star contestant and popular villain on his hit reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Trump called Manigault Newman “wonderful,” “a very nice person” and a “very, very fine person” when she joined him on the campaign trail in 2016.

Manigault Newman went on to become Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

But now, Manigault Newman, who was a special liaison at the White House with the African American community, says Trump is trying to start a “race war.”

TMZ caught the former White House staffer as she arrived at a Washington, D.C. airport ahead of a publicity blitz.

Manigault told the site Trump “wants to start a race war,” and added, “he’s succeeding.”

