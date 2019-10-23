Trump, claiming 'big success' in Syria, to make White House statement

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, facing harsh criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his abrupt decisions on Syria, announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will make a statement at the White House at 11 a.m.

In his tweet, the president touted “big success” on the Turkish-Syria border, heralding that a safe zone has been created and that the ceasefire has held.

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s tweet comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayepp Erdogan announced they had reached a separate deal on how to divide up and control northeastern Syria — from which U.S. forces recently withdrew.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.