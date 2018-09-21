Trump considers walking back from declassifying Russia investigation documents

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Trump is backing down — at least temporarily — from his declassification order for Department of Justice documents related to the origins of the Russia investigation.

Citing concerns from allies — whom he doesn’t identify — and from the DOJ that that release would have a “perceived negative impact” on the Russia probe, the president says the Inspector General has now been asked to review the documents on an expedited basis.

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe,” Trump tweeted.

“Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General … has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at),” the president continued. “In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.