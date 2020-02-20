Trump continues to defy Barr's warnings to stop tweeting about Justice Department

DKart/iStock(WASHINGTON) — In defiance of Attorney General Bill Barr’s warnings that he stop tweeting about the Justice Department and criminal cases, President Donald Trump fired off more than a dozen retweets and tweets on Wednesday that seemed to support calls from conservative allies that Barr should “clean house” at DOJ.

A DOJ spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about the president’s retweets.

On Tuesday, Trump had pointedly pushed back on Barr, who as attorney general is traditionally viewed as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

“I’m allowed to be totally involved,” Trump said. “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country. But I’ve chosen not to be involved.”

Trump stopped short of directly criticizing Barr on Wednesday, mostly retweeting the sentiments of others.

There must be JUSTICE. This can never happen to a President, or our Country, again! https://t.co/5epW4JPYkF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Several of Trump’s retweets came from Tom Fitton, president of the conservative activist group Judicial Watch. Fitton claimed on Twitter Tuesday that Trump was “the victim of a seditious conspiracy” by the Justice Department and FBI in terms of the investigation into the presidents 2016 presidential campaign and its connection to Russia.

As the president continued to ignore appeals from the attorney general, he faces the possibility of Barr acting on his warnings. Barr told people close to Trump Tuesday that he is considering resigning over the tweets that Barr had previously said make it “impossible” to do his job, sources tell ABC News.

All of this online turmoil follows more than a week of Trump openly expressing his outrage at the case against his longtime ally Roger Stone, who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning for lying to Congress, obstructing a congressional inquiry and witness tampering.

Last week, the president took to Twitter criticizing the sentencing recommendation made by the DOJ calling it “horrible and very unfair.”

Hours later, Barr stepped in to lower the sentencing recommendation, prompting questions about whether the Justice Department is being swayed by the White House and Washington politics.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.