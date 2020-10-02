Trump COVID-19 live updates: President, first lady test positive for coronavirus

Official White House Photo by Andrea HanksBy WILLIAM MANSELL and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted overnight. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Following a rally that Trump cut short on Wednesday, top aides observed the president not feeling his best, as he appeared exhausted and fatigued, multiple sources told ABC News. Given the intensity of his rally schedule, some believed his fatigue stemmed from being on the road, while others began to think it could be coronavirus.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis in a memorandum early Friday.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

The first lady also tweeted early Friday morning, confirming the news.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted.

While it is not clear how President Trump, 74, contracted COVID-19, the news comes just four hours after it was revealed that one of the president’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

Hicks traveled with Trump to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

Hicks was also on Marine One, the president’s helicopter, when it left the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. She was seen walking to the helicopter with fellow top presidential advisers, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner. None of them were wearing masks.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley tweeted.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports that Hicks is experiencing symptoms.

“Not only did she test positive but we’ve also been told that she is symptomatic,” Karl said Friday. “She is sick.”

On Tuesday night, Trump was on the debate stage in Cleveland with the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the debate, Trump mocked Biden for wearing masks.

“I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask,” Trump said Tuesday. “He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Pres. Trump mocks Joe Biden on the issue of masks: “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OA3ffVcrkg — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Biden said he is wishing for a “swift recovery” for Trump and Melania, saying, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Two sources tell ABC News that Biden is being tested Friday morning and that a statement should be coming from the campaign shortly. Jill Biden, who was at Tuesday’s debate, will also be tested Friday, the Biden campaign said.

It’s unknown how Trump’s diagnosis will impact the second debate and next week’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence’s COVID-19 tests came back negative, Devin O’Malley, Pence’s press secretary, said Friday morning.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley tweeted.

Pence tweeted that he’s praying for the Trumps’ recovery.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” Pence tweeted.

Kamala Harris tested negative on Thursday as part of the campaign’s routine testing, according to a Harris aide.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who landed Friday in Croatia, said he and his wife tested negative Friday morning for COVID-19. He said he hasn’t seen the president since Sept. 15.

“We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery,” Pompeo said Friday, according to the press pool. “I spoke with the vice president’s office this morning as well. We’re taking this obviously very seriously. And we’ll do everything we can to keep everyone safe including you all.”

In light of Trump’s positive coronavirus test, the president has canceled Friday’s rally. His only scheduled event is a closed press call on COVID-19 support to “vulnerable seniors.”

After holding an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June that was lightly attended, the Trump campaign paused official rallies until mid-August. Since then, however, Trump has held 20 rallies since restarting them on Aug. 17. He held 15 rallies in September alone.

More than 7.27 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 207,816 Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.