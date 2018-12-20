Trump defends Syria withdrawal amid backlash

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday with an extensive defense of his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, framing it as a campaign promise kept amid growing bipartisan backlash from lawmakers.

“Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing?” Trump tweeted. “Do we want to be there forever?”

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

The president also claimed in a separate tweet that “Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving.”

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

But that argument contradicts warnings from a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers Wednesday evening following the president’s announcement.

“The withdrawal of American presence from Syria also bolsters two other adversaries to the United States, Iran and Russia,” the group wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. “As you are aware, both Iran and Russia have used the Syrian conflict as a stage to magnify their influence in the region.”

The letter was signed by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Angus King, I-Maine, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

The sudden nature of the president’s decision, which he confirmed in a Wednesday morning tweet, reportedly caught many of his military advisors and the State Department off guard.

But the president contended Thursday that it should be “no surprise,” and was in line with many of the promises he made before and during his run for president.

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump did consistently campaign against U.S. military adventurism in the Middle East, at one point making the argument, “everybody that’s touched the Middle East, they’ve gotten bogged down.”

And in an April news conference, Trump previewed the potential for withdrawal.

“We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.