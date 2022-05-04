Trump-endorsed Vance projected winner in Ohio

(WASHINGTON) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season kicked off Tuesday with primary races in Ohio and Indiana.

Ohio’s Senate race marked the first major sign of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement power at the polls.

Here’s how the races developed on Tuesday. All times Eastern:

May 03, 11:28 pm

Trump-backed candidate projected winner in Ohio’s 13th

ABC News has projected Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, former co-chair of the national Women for Trump advisory board, as the winner in the GOP primary for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Gilbert scored Trump’s endorsement in the race and aligned with him on most issues. Other GOP candidates in the race included Shay Hawkins, Santana Kings, Janet Folger Porter, Dante Sabatucci, Ryan Salor and Greg Wheeler.

May 03, 11:12 pm

GOP aims to flip Indiana House seat

ABC News has projected Jennifer-Ruth Green, an air force veteran, as the winner of the Republican House primary for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to serve our country in uniform for 22 years, and I look forward to earning the opportunity to represent Hoosiers and continue my service in Congress,” Green said in a statement.

Republicans are aiming to flip the district, a long Democratic stronghold that is nevertheless seen as fertile ground in a wave election.

Green will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in November.

May 03, 10:43 pm

Brown projected to defeat turner in Ohio House primary

In Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Shontel Brown is projected by ABC News to defeat progressive challenger Nina Turner for a second time, marking a victory for President Joe Biden’s endorsement power.

Brown was first elected to Congress in a special election last year following former Rep. Marcia Fudge’s appointment to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Biden offered his second endorsement of the midterm cycle to Brown last Friday, calling her “an ardent advocate for the people of Ohio and a true partner in Congress,” while leading progressive voices like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., backed Turner.

Turner, a former co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, had previously criticized the Democratic Party and Biden’s leadership.

May 03, 10:24 pm

Former state senator wins GOP primary for IN-09

ABC News has projected that Erin Houchin, a former state senator, as the winner of the Republican House primary in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

“I am honored that Hoosier Republicans across Southern Indiana have entrusted me with their vote,” Houchin said in a statement. “I’ve spent my life in the Ninth District, and look forward to carrying our momentum through November and being the proven conservative fighter we need in Washington. It’s time to push back against the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda and take our country back.”

The seat was the only vacant congressional seat in the state after Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

May 03, 10:21 pm

Vance thanks Trump in victory speech

Fresh off his projected win, J.D. Vance thanked former President Donald Trump for his endorsement as he celebrated his projected primary victory with supporters in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

“I have got to absolutely thank the 45th President Donald Trump. One, for giving us an example of what could be in this country… and endorsing me,” Vance said.

Trump’s endorsement of Vance, the “never-Trumper” turned Trump ally, was not well received among all Republicans. Many criticized Trump’s pick, bringing up past comments Vance made attacking Trump supporters — but Vance still prevailed.

The Hillbilly Elegy author drew upon his midwest working-class background throughout the campaign. He initially struggled to stand out from a crowd of MAGA Republicans, but Trump’s endorsement gave him a significant boost that he used to carry him to victory, focusing the fight on “America First” values in recent weeks.

Vance is expected to face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the general election.

May 03, 9:43 pm

J.D. Vance projected winner of GOP Senate primary, marking victory for Trump

In the Ohio Republican primary for Senate, ABC projects Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance as the winner, marking a massive victory for former President Donald Trump.

Polling showed Vance fading into third place in the weeks leading up to the election, behind Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, but an 11th-hour endorsement from the former president vaulted Vance into front-running status.

The “never-Trumper” turned Trump ally will face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the fall.

Trump also endorsed former aide Max Miller in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District. Miller was also projected to win his primary race on Tuesday.

May 03, 9:35 pm

Gibbons concedes Ohio Senate GOP primary race

Mike Gibbons, the wealthy Ohio businessman who previously ran for Senate in 2018, conceded over Twitter he would not win the GOP primary nomination for retiring Sen. Rob Portman’s seat.

“We still don’t know who is going to win, but it is clear that we came up short. While tonight did not go as we had hoped, don’t be discouraged. We have a lot of work left to do. Tomorrow is the first day of the General Election- the most important election of our lives,” Gibbons wrote in a tweet.

While Gibbons touted his ties to former President Donald Trump and his efforts to raise money for Trump’s presidential campaign, he did not receive Trump’s endorsement, while the candidate who did — J.D. Vance — has led the race all night.

May 03, 9:20 pm

ABC News projects Max Miller winner of GOP House primary

In Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, ABC News projects Max Miller as the winner of the Republican primary election.

The race represented a test of former President Donald Trump’s kingmaking power after Trump threw his endorsement behind Miller, his former White House and campaign aide.

Miller was first vying for the seat of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted for Trump’s second impeachment, until Gonzalez announced he was not running again after their district was redrawn. Before redistricting, Gonzalez represented Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

Incumbent Rep. Bob Gibbs withdrew from the 7th District race after ballots were already printed, so any votes for Gibbs will not be counted.

May 03, 9:12 pm

Tim Ryan celebrates victory in Columbus

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term congressman, former presidential candidate and the son of union workers from northeast Ohio, celebrated his projected primary victory from Columbus on Tuesday.

“We’ve been to all 88 counties. Ninety-seven percent of our donations are under $100. This campaign is about the people of Ohio,” Ryan told a room of supporters.

Ryan will face the winner of the GOP Senate primary race — where Trump-endorsed candidate J.D. Vance is leading — in an election that could help Democrats retain control of the Senate next year. A Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race in Ohio since 2006 with one exception: Sen. Sherrod Brown’s reelection in 2018.

Ryan told ABC News’ Senior Washington Report Devin Dwyer Tuesday in his hometown of Warren that he is looking to replicate Brown’s success by focusing relentlessly on jobs, wages, cutting taxes and cutting costs for families. He talked often about beating China — and even mentioned policy areas he agreed with former President Donald Trump.

Even in this primary, he stumped regularly in red areas — visiting all 88 counties.

Ryan said he likes to avoid the “stupid fights” and “culture war antics” of the “Trump knock-offs” he’ll soon face.

May 03, 8:56 pm

ABC News projects Nan Whaley to win Ohio Democratic gubernatorial primary

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is projected to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Ohio, setting her up with a matchup with incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Democrats face an uphill battle to win the governorship, which the party hasn’t captured since 2006.

Whaley tweeted Monday night when the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that Democrats have a chance to elect a “genuinely pro-choice candidate to be Ohio’s next governor.”

May 03, 8:40 pm

Signs of a close race in the Ohio Republican Senate primary

While less than 20% of the expected vote is in so far in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, there are early signs of a close race and a surge for one of the candidates.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is currently leading, but State Sen. Matt Dolan is only a few percentage points behind him. Dolan, who self-financed his race, is the only candidate who broke with Trump in the race. He told ABC News that candidates who focus on the 2020 election are misguided.

Vance, meanwhile, has fully embraced Trump and his endorsement.

-ABC News Oren Oppenheim

May 03, 8:20 pm

ABC News projects Frank LaRose winner of GOP secretary of state race

In the Ohio Republican primary for secretary of state, incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose is projected to win.

Although LaRose once told the Cleveland Plain Dealer it is “irresponsible when Republicans say an election was stolen and don’t have evidence” in the fallout from the 2020 election, the Republican incumbent still received Trump’s endorsement for his reelection campaign.

“I think President Trump is incredibly influential here in Ohio. He won by an overwhelming margin, in a secure election — he got over 8%, that’s a record-setting 3 million votes in the state of Ohio,” LaRose said in an interview on ABC News Live on Monday touting the endorsement.

As Trump increasingly wades into state-level political contests, the shift in rhetoric by LaRose demonstrates an attempt to bridge the divide between sentiments of election denial expressed by many of Trump’s supporters with the wishes of broad swaths of Republicans who want to see the party move on from focusing on 2020. In doing so, LaRose appears to be superimposing Trump’s comments into existing voting parameters that he backs as the state’s top elections official.

-ABC News’ Alisa Wiersema

May 03, 8:12 pm

ABC News projects Mike DeWine winner of GOP gubernatorial primary

Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine is projected to win the Republican gubernatorial primary in Ohio, holding off challenges from within his own party.

DeWine, who is seeking a second term, was favored to win but faced a spirited faceoff with Republicans who were disappointed with his relatively strict response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those looking to replace DeWine included former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, former state Rep. Ron Hood and Joe Blystone, a farmer who jumped into the race. Trump did not endorse a candidate in this primary contest, but Renacci campaigned on Trumpism and cited Trump’s support of him in 2018 during his failed campaign for Senate.

May 03, 8:01 pm

ABC News projects Rep. Tim Ryan winner of Ohio Senate primary

In the Ohio Democratic primary for Senate, ABC projects Rep. Tim Ryan to win.

May 03, 7:46 pm

Trump makes final primary push for Vance

Former President Donald Trump participated in a radio interview with Ohio 98.9 Tuesday to boost his favored Senate candidate J.D. Vance in the state during the final hours of the race.

While on the show, Trump was asked about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and denounced the leak as “demeaning” but did not comment on the draft itself. Notably, Trump vowed to appoint justices who would overturn the nearly 50-year precedent.

Trump went on to get out the vote for Vance but acknowledged, as he always does, that his preferred candidate wasn’t always on his side.

“Well, I’ve liked him. He was rough on me but so was everybody else, they all were, really. But he was pretty, I would say normal rough, relatively speaking,” Trump said. “And I just thought he was very exceptional. He came back a long way as you know, he retracted everything. Overall, I just think he’s gonna be very good.”

“They’re all good,” Trump added. “But J.D. is going to win.”

May 03, 7:33 pm

Polls close in Ohio

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. across Ohio, where voters cast ballots in primaries for the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor.

Key races in the state are expected to shed light on the endorsement power of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The Ohio secretary of state’s office released final early voting totals — showing that 301,837 absentee ballots were requested by-mail or in person, and that 263,542 votes had already been cast statewide.

Those numbers surpass the 2018 total of 300,765 absentee ballots requested through the end of the early voting period and 260,443 total early votes cast.

Click here to follow the results live.

May 03, 7:26 pm

Polls close in Indiana

With the clock hitting 7 p.m., all polls are closed in Indiana.

The state’s primary races are for the House of Representatives and state legislature, as well as other statewide offices.

Click here to follow the results live.

May 03, 6:22 pm

Abortion rights take center stage on primary day

In the final hours of Ohio’s Senate primary, Republican candidates were quick to praise the prospect of overturning Roe v. Wade as the stunning leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion rocked the race overnight.

“I do think Roe was a big mistake. And I think if the Supreme Court overturns it, it will be a big success for the pro-life movement,” J.D. Vance, who got former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott.

“If it gets overturned, we’re gonna have a fight here in the state of Ohio. And I think I’m going to be on the front lines of that fight trying to get us here in Ohio to protect it,” he added.

Rep. Tim Ryan — the Democrats’ likely candidate in the hotly contested race, who once opposed abortion rights but changed positions in 2015 — called it a “freedom issue” that he predicted would motivate a lot of women “to vote for a senator who would be on their side.”

“I think in many ways to abortion is, in some sense, an economic issue as well. Should a woman be able to plan the size of her family? Should a woman be able to plan when she has a pregnancy? This is a freedom issue, really, for me, and I think it’s a freedom issue for a lot of these women,” Ryan told ABC News Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer.

Ohio and Indiana are among the 26 states which are likely or certain to ban abortion if Roe falls or is gutted, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization.

May 03, 6:05 pm

Ohio race framed as national barometer for Democrats

Tuesday’s rematch between Rep. Shontel Brown and former state senator Nina Turner for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District offers a real-time reflection of the divisions between the Democratic Party’s progressive and establishment wings — and a barometer for Democrats running across the country at the top of the midterm season.

Brown was first elected to Congress in a special election last year following former Rep. Marcia Fudge’s appointment to serve as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. While President Joe Biden endorsed Brown last Friday, calling her “an ardent advocate for the people of Ohio and a true partner in Congress,” leading progressive voices like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are backing Turner.

Turner and Brown approached the campaign trail from different ends of the Democratic political spectrum. Turner, a former co-chairwoman of Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, has previously criticized the Democratic Party and Biden.

May 03, 5:30 pm

What to watch for in Ohio

Tuesday’s Ohio Senate primary is among the first litmus tests of many this midterm season to gauge how much influence former President Donald Trump holds over the Republican Party. Almost all of the candidates — except for Matt Dolan — align with the former president, so even if “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance doesn’t win, the GOP nominee could well be a Trump-aligned Republican who endorses falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Another race seen as a test of Trump’s kingmaking power is in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, where the former president endorsed challenger and former aide Max Miller.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, chose to hand out only his second primary endorsement of the cycle in Ohio to Rep. Shontel Brown in her rematch against progressive powerhouse Nina Turner, a close ally of Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a race that has pit establishment Democrats against progressives.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who is seeking a second term, is expected to survive a Trump-inspired, though not endorsed, challenge to his COVID governance and establishment leanings.

-ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein

May 03, 5:18 pm

What to watch for in Indiana

Some races in Indiana — such as the state’s 1st Congressional District where a slew of Republican challengers are vying to win the seat held by incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan — are seen as possible bellwethers for whether Republicans manage can flip districts in Democratic strongholds.

Indiana’s 9th Congressional District — the only vacant congressional seat in the state — is also in play when it comes to which party will control the House of Representatives after the midterms.

Along with Ohio, the state is an early indicator of the power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, as Trump carried the state in 2020. Trump has backed six incumbent members of the House of Representatives in the state, including Rep. Greg Pence, former Vice President Mike Pence’s brother.

Polls close in Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, though there is some variation because the state falls within two time zones.

May 03, 4:28 pm

Supreme Court bombshell lands as Ohio tests Trump and Biden

Voters head to the polls in Ohio on Tuesday on the heels of a shocking leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court’s conservative majority may overturn nearly 50 years of abortion rights in America.

The endorsement power of former President Donald Trump — who promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe — faces a major test in the race of retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman in Ohio. While almost all the GOP candidates have centered their campaigns around being a Trump conservative, “never-Trumper” turned Trump ally J.D. Vance scored his coveted endorsement, upending the race.

On the Democratic side, the contest in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District between Rep. Shontel Brown and Nina Turner has pitted establishment Democrats against progressives. Biden endorsed Brown over Turner last week in his second primary endorsement of the election cycle, but progressives including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have backed Turner.

A new ABC News/Washington Post polling out Tuesday shows that 60% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents want the GOP to follow Trump’s leadership — about where that’s been since he left office. By contrast, only about 53% of Democrats and independents who lean that way want to follow Biden’s leadership, with younger Democrats most solidly favoring a new direction.

-ABC News’ Political Director Rick Klein