Trump expected to name Heather Nauert as UN ambassador Friday

Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump is expected to name Heather Nauert the next U.N. ambassador as soon as tomorrow, ABC News has confirmed.

Nauert has been the State Department spokesperson since April 2017 after a career as a broadcast journalist at ABC News and an anchor at Fox News.

After Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired, she was promoted to acting under secretary of state for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, but she lost that title, while retaining the authorities, in October because she was ‘acting’ for too long.

While she entered the administration under Tillerson, she never gained his trust and never traveled with him, perceived by his inner circle as a spy for the White House. She is personally close with Trump’s daughter and son-in-law Ivanka and Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisers at the White House.

She’s won some praise as spokesperson, at times deftly managing questions on the daylight between Tillerson and Trump or last-minute policy changes in the form of presidential tweets. But she’s also been criticized for cutting back on department briefings. What was once a daily occurrence and lasted on average 45 minutes is now less than once a week and averaging little over a half hour.

“She’s been a supporter for a long time, and she’s really excellent,” Trump said of Nauert earlier this month when her name surfaced a likely replacement for Haley.

There have been other press restrictions under the Trump administration, including the number of journalists allowed to travel with Tillerson and now Pompeo.

Nauert met President Trump at the White House on Monday, two sources told ABC News — her second meeting with the president about the role.

The role requires Senate confirmation.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.