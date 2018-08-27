Trump ignores questions about McCain but White House returns flag to half-staff

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The White House abruptly returned its flag to half-staff Monday afternoon in honor of the late Sen. John McCain, while President Donald Trump appeared to ignore questions about the Arizona senator in the Oval Office Monday morning.

The president issued a statement explaining why the flag was again lowered — after facing widespread criticism for not keeping it at half-staff.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday,” the statement said.

“At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services,” the president said.

When ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked the president for “any thoughts on the legacy of John McCain,” Trump heard the question but ignored him several times during a Mexico trade announcement in front of reporters, according to Karl.

White House officials had returned the U.S. flag to full-staff around midnight, ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega told “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos Monday.

The White House flag could then be seen for some time flying at full-staff while the banners surrounding the Washington Monument were at half-staff.

The initial White House flag-lowering that lasted less than 48 hours breaks with precedent that it remains lowered until burial.

The federal code states that the flag shall be lowered on the day of death and the following day for a sitting member of Congress. Flying it at half-staff for an extended period of time is at the discretion of the president.

Meanwhile, Trump inititialy rejected his aides’ recommendation to issue a statement praising the late Arizona senator, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

But Trump did release a tweet of condolences.

The McCain family had reportedly asked the president not to attend McCain’s funeral even before he died this weekend at age 81.

Two former presidents — Barack Obama and George W. Bush — will deliver eulogies Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence has also been invited to the funeral.

