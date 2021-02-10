Trump impeachment trial live updates: Impeachment managers plan to use ‘never seen before’ footage

drnadig/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial is taking place in the Senate. He faces a single charge of incitement of insurrection over his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Here is how events are unfolding Wednesday. All times Eastern:

Feb 10, 10:07 am

Impeachment managers plan to use ‘never seen before’ footage: Senior aides

Senior aides to the House impeachment managers said they plan to show “never before seen” security camera footage offering a view of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot “that has never been published before.”

“We have the goods, we will be presenting the goods,” said a senior aide.

When asked about whether they had body camera footage from law enforcement, aides dodged the specifics, but said it would provide “new insight into the extreme violence and risk” people faced on Jan. 6.

They plan to try the case against Trump like a criminal prosecution with “a beginning, middle and an end.”

“The Trump team really has one strategy, and that is to talk about anything and everything else, besides the President’s actions on that day in the lead up,” an aide said.

