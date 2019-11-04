Trump legal team says they're going to the Supreme Court over tax subpoena

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have allowed President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns shielded from a subpoena.

“The decision of the Second Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court. The issue raised in this case go to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant,” Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, said in a statement shortly after the ruling was announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.