Trump loses court ruling to quash subpoena for tax records

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. BoghosianBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to quash a subpoena for his tax returns as part of an investigation into hush payments to women who alleged affairs, which Trump long has denied.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, for eight years worth of the president’s personal and business tax returns.

The investigation is looking into bank and tax fraud, according to previous court filings.

Trump had argued he had immunity against the subpoena, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that he was not immune from state criminal investigations.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

