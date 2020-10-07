Trump made 'terrible mistake' calling for stop to stimulus talks: Pelosi

Official White House Photo by Shealah CraigheadBy MARIAM KHAN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is rebounding from a “terrible mistake” of calling off negotiations on a stimulus package to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to see any clear sane path on what he’s doing but the fact is he saw the political downside of his statement of walking away from the negotiations … He’s rebounding from a terrible mistake he made yesterdayand the Republicans in Congress are going down the drain with him on that,” she said on ABC’s The View.

“But I will say this, it is really important for us to come to this agreement. When the President just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us, that was the case. He insulted the Constitution of the United States.”

Pelosi also called the White House the most dangerous place in the country after the latest coronavirus outbreak which has hit several of Trump’s closest advisors.

I don’t want to go anywhere near the White House. It’s one of the most dangerous places in the country.”

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on the phone Wednesday morning about aid for the ailing airline industry. Their conversation took place just one day after President Trump instructed his team to stop negotiations on a stimulus package with Democrats, before again reversing course in late-night tweets calling for standalone bills to address the pandemic health crisis.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” Trump posted shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” he posted about 20 minutes later.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin phoned Pelosi to inquire about a standalone bill to address the airline industry, which has been pummeled due to the coronavirus.

Pelosi said the president’s “erratic behavior” is true to form and again speculated if the president’s medications have impacted his mental capacity.

“I think it’s true to form. I think that the President has always had erratic behavior. Right now it’s very very dangerous, because he knows the danger of the virus but he”s in denial, as he was right from the start. Denial delay distortion,” Pelosi said.

“But again, there are enablers around the president, who really should know better, who should really know better,” Pelosi added.

She also called for the president’s advisers to stage an intervention.

The House attempted to pass a bill last week that would extend the Payroll Support Program for airline workers via unanimous consent, but Republicans blocked that bill because it came to the floor unannounced and with a lack of agreement among Republican leadership.

Major U.S. airlines furloughed over 30,000 employees last week following the expiration of relief provided by the CARES Act. American Airlines and United Airlines signaled they would reinstate employees if lawmakers came to an agreement on a second round of aid.

“Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone at 9:33 a.m. The Secretary inquired about a standalone airlines bill. The Speaker reminded him that Republicans blocked that bill on Friday & asked him to review the DeFazio bill so that they could have an informed conversation,” a spokesman to Pelosi tweeted Wednesday.

“Again and again, Democrats offer legislation to save lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi said in a statement last week, “only to be met by more Republican obstruction. Either Republicans are not serious about meeting the staggering health and economic challenge facing our nation, or they do not care.”

It’s unclear at this point if the House can pass that bill as it stands.

Pelosi and Mnuchin were negotiating in recent days and indicated several times that they were close to reaching a deal. They met at her office at the Capitol for 90 minutes last week, followed by a series of phone calls later in the week. Pelosi and Mnuchin traded papers on Monday but key differences still remained on liability insurance and funding for local and state governments, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Democrats have pushed for a $2.2 trillion bill, while Mnuchin countered with $1.6 trillion.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke again by phone Tuesday afternoon just after the president called off negotiations. Mnuchin, according to Pelosi’s office, confirmed that talks were off.

In a statement released Tuesday, Pelosi blasted the White House as being in “complete disarray.”

“Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray. Sadly, they are rejecting the urgent warnings of Fed Chairman Powell today, that ‘Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste,” she said.

House Democrats were on a private caucus call Tuesday afternoon as the news broke that negotiations were called off by the president. Some Democrats were stunned at the news given that the lead negotiators appeared to be on the brink of a deal, according to sources on the call.

Pelosi, on the private call, even questioned the president’s mental capacity given his recent usage of steroids as he battles the coronavirus, sources familiar with the call told ABC News.

“Believe me, there are people who thought, who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking. So, I don’t know. I do practice medicine on the side without benefit of diploma, as a mother and a grandmother, but I hadn’t gone into mental health yet. I haven’t had to do that,” Pelosi said, according to an official on the call.

