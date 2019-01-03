Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room

Bet_Noire/iStock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House press briefing room Thursday where he congratulated Nancy Pelosi on her election as the next House Speaker.

“I just want to start off by congratulating Nancy Pelosi on being elected Speaker of the House,” Trump said. “It’s a very, very great achievement, and hopefully we’re going to work together and we’re going to get lots of things done, like infrastructure and so much more.”

Trump made the statement at a hastily-arranged press briefing that the White House only advised reporters of minutes in advance. The president was flanked at the briefing by Border Patrol officers who were there to advocate for Trump’s demands for a wall along the southern border.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.