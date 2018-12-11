Trump meeting with Schumer, Pelosi erupts over border wall funding

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Political fireworks erupted in the Oval Office between President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi over border wall funding.

The president welcomed Pelosi and Schumer into the Oval Office and discussed criminal justice reform while rattling off numbers about the proposed border wall. But things quickly spiraled out control with the president eventually threatening to shut down the government over the border.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck,” Trump said. “People in this country don’t want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I won’t blame you for it. The last time, you shut it down. It didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting it down.

“I’m going to shut it down for border security.”

Trump, Pelosi and Schumer were scheduled to meet at the White House to come to an agreement on border funding to avert a potential government shut down. No agreement was made.

