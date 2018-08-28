Trump meets with FIFA president at White House

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — This afternoon President Trump met with Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, and the President of the US Soccer Federation Carlos Cordeiro in the Oval Office where he touted the 2026 World Cup. “It’s a very special event,” Trump said. “It’s a going to be one of the biggest events in the world.”

In June it was announced that the United States, Mexico, and Canada will jointly hold the 2026 games. “We’re going to have a great partnership and it’s going to be very special,” Trump said.

Barron Trump’s love for soccer seems to be rubbing off on his dad. “My son Barron loves soccer — soccer has to be one of the fastest growing sports in the world.”

Trump said his son was excited to hear that Infantino was coming to the White House and told him, “Dad, I’d like to meet him!”

Trump told reporters it was the Patriot’s Bob Kraft who initially pushed him to pursue the 2026 World Cup. While Trump acknowledged he won’t be in office for the 2026 games he joked, “maybe they’ll be extend the term.”

“The media is going to be very boring if they don’t,” he added.

And — for the second time this summer — Trump was gifted with a soccer ball. Infantino and Cordeiro each presented the president with soccer jerseys.

Trump seemed to really like Infantino’s extra gift of penalty cards. He pretended to throw a red penalty card “for when you want to kick out someone,” per Infantino, towards the press.

