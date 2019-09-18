Trump names US hostage negotiator O'Brien as his new national security adviser

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he was naming U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser, replacing John Bolton who left abruptly last week after long disagreements with Trump and his other advisers over Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump tweeted while traveling in California. “I have worked long and hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

