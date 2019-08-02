Trump on Cummings' home burglary in Baltimore: 'Too bad!'

TriggerPhoto/iStock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday sarcastically tweeted “Too bad!” responding to reports that the West Baltimore home of his recent African American target, Rep. Elijah Cummings, had been burglarized.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” Trump tweeted. “Too bad!”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Trump has attacked Cummings for not doing enough to improves his district, previously tweeting, “If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.” He’s also called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” and said people there are “living in hell.”

Cummings is the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee that is investigating Trump and his family.

The president’s comments received widespread backlash for being racist, to which the president has responded that he is the “least racist person” in the world.

Trump claimed Baltimore has a higher murder rate than Afghanistan at a campaign rally in Cincinnati Thursday night but did not mention Cummings by name.

The break-in happened prior to Trump’s tweet storm about Cummings and Baltimore last weekend.

In a statement, Cummings said an individual attempted to gain entry to his home at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” Cummings said. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

Baltimore City Police reported it is “investigating a report of a burglary that occurred on July 27, 2019, at approximately 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, it is unknown if any property was taken from the location.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.