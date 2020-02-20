Trump rallies in Colorado amid West Coast campaign swing

Catilin O’Hara/Getty Images(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — President Donald Trump continues his West Coast swing Thursday with a campaign rally in Colorado on the heels of the feistiest Democratic debate of the primary and days away from the Nevada caucuses.

He spoke to a raucous crowd in Phoenix on Wednesday night, railing against his rivals — several who were debating in Las Vegas at the time — and is in Colorado to make his pitch to flip the state blue.

Trump’s Thursday night event at the Broadmoor World Arena comes is the second of his three campaign rallies in three separate states on three consecutive days. The West Coast swing is the biggest investment yet that the president has made in a week for his re-election.

While he took the opportunity to comment on Wednesday night’s tense Democratic debate while on stage in Phoenix Wednesday, he also spent part of his Thursday mocking former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s debut debate performance, which received lackluster reviews from critics.

Quoting Bloomberg, who said he didn’t think there was a chance of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., defeating Trump, the president tweeted, “Mini, there’s even less chance, especially after watching your debate performance last night, of you winning the Democrat nomination…But I hope you do!”

Trump focused his tweets and retweets on mocking Bloomberg Thursday, holding back from targeting the other Democrats, including front-runner Sanders.

The president’s Colorado rally also comes weeks after vulnerable Republican Sen. Cory Gardner backed up the president in the Senate impeachment trial, offering a crucial Republican vote to acquit Trump of impeachment charges.

In Phoenix on Wednesday, Trump made a big show of praising Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who also voted to acquit the president, introducing the senator to the crowd as “a tremendous person, a great fighter pilot, a lot of people don’t know that she’s a great fighter pilot and a warrior Senate.”

“She helped us so much during the impeachment hoax, she didn’t wobble one bit,” Trump added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.