Trump ramps up attacks on UK ambassador, calling him 'wacky' and 'stupid'

Alex Wong/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialed up his criticism of the U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, calling him “wacky” and “a very stupid guy.”

The president’s latest criticism, which came in a series of tweets, followed the president’s declaration on Monday that the U.S. “will no longer deal with” Darroch after diplomatic cables leaked in which Darroch called Trump’s administration “inept” and “incompetent.”

The president also offered additional criticism for outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for failing to achieve a Brexit deal after she, “went her own foolish way” instead of listening to his advice.

Darroch’s future relationship with the U.S. is also unclear. He was also disinvited from a dinner Monday night with the president at the Treasury Department in honor of the Amir of Qatar, according to a U.S. official. White House officials said this is an example of the kind of treatment Darroch will likely receive in the aftermath of the leak.

At the same time, May’s government is backing him.

“We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is. The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship. At the same time we have also underlined the importance of Ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country. Sir Kim Darroch continues to have the Prime Minister’s full support,” a May spokesman said in a statement.

