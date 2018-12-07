ABC-Politics 

Trump rants on Twitter about Comey, Mueller investigation as new details expected

WFIN

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — In an early morning Twitter rant, President Donald Trump railed against special counsel Robert Mueller, James Comey and even his own deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, as he pondered what will be in the special counsel’s anticipated final report.

The president’s tweets come as the special counsel prepares to make multiple court filings Friday expected to shed light into where the investigation is headed and as former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump refers to as “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” will testify behind closed doors Friday on Capitol Hill.

The president repeats some of his standard lines against the special counsel, as he accuses Mueller and his team of political bias against him. He ponders whether “Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report” along with the “many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary.”

Mueller previously served as FBI director, appointed to the role by President George W. Bush, and continued in the role for part of the Obama administration.

Trump also wonders whether Rosenstein will be mentioned in Mueller’s final report.

He also mentions “bye the way” he didn’t know Jerome Corsi, an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, but Trump but asks if the person in charge of his prosecution headed the “corrupt Clinton Foundation?”

