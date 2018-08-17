Trump razzes Cuomo again about America 'never that great' comment

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The ongoing feud between President Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued Friday when the president slammed the Democrat on Twitter once again for comments he made earlier in the week.

“How does a politician, Cuomo, known for pushing people and businesses out of his state, not to mention having the highest taxes in the U.S., survive making the statement, WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT? Which section of the sentence is worse?” Trump tweeted.

“We’re not going to make America great again, it was never that great,” Cuomo, who is running for a second term, told the audience at an event that included a bill signing for an anti-human trafficking measure.

Cuomo went on to say that America “…will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone. And every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution.”

Cuomo’s remarks Wednesday prompted a quick response from the president.

“WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!” Trump tweeted Wednesday evening.

Immediately after Trump’s first tweet, the Trump campaign reacted with a press release issued by Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign advisor.

“Today, Andrew Cuomo showed his true, pessimistic colors when he defamed America as a country that was ‘never that great.’ Yet, the vast majority of Americans believe in America as the ‘last best hope of earth,'” Lara Trump wrote.

In a statement sent after Cuomo’s comments Wednesday, his press secretary Dani Lever sought to clarify the governor’s remarks.

“Governor Cuomo disagrees with the President,” Lever said in a statement sent to ABC News. “The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential.”

Lever also referenced how some associate the president’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” with a history of sexism and racism.

“When the President speaks about making America great again – going back in time – he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women’s contributions,” the statement read.

