Trump says those behind White House directive on USS McCain 'well-meaning,' doing him 'a favor'

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with with a White House directive to the U.S. Navy that it cover-up the name on the USS McCain from the president’s view on his recent visit to Japan, but said whoever was behind it was “well-meaning.”

“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that,” Trump told ABC News Senior Washington Correspondent Terry Moran. “I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care. I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape or form.”

“Now, somebody did it because they thought I didn’t like him okay? And, they were well-meaning,” Trump said. “I didn’t know anything about it. I would never have done that,” he added.

Later, asked if he or the White House should apologize for the directive, the president said he can’t apologize because he didn’t know anything about it and doesn’t know who did it.

“We’ll probably find out who did they thought they were doing me a favor because they know I’m not a fan of John McCain. John McCain killed health care for the Republican party and he killed health care for the nation.”

Earlier, on an overseas trip, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he would never dishonor the name of a great American patriot like Senator McCain.

“I never authorized, I never approved any action around the movement or activity regarding that ship. Furthermore, I would never dishonor the memory of a great American patriot like Senator McCain. I also think it’s important, I’d never disrespect the young men and women that crew that ship. I’ve asked my chief of staff to look into the matter.”

