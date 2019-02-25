Trump slams Spike Lee calling director's Oscars speech a 'racist hit on your President'

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump slammed Oscar winner Spike Lee on Twitter Monday morning, saying the director’s speech on Sunday was a “racist hit on your President.”

Trump tweeted, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

When Lee accepted the award for best director for BlacKkKlansman — his first best director nomination in his decades-long career — his speech did not mention Trump by name, but did urge voters to mobilize for the 2020 election.

“Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people,” Lee said. “We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity.”

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize,” Lee told the crowd. “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

“Let’s do the right thing!” he said, in a reference to his 1989 film.

