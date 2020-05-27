Trump threatens to 'close' down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud

Official White House Photo by Andrea HanksBy ELIZABETH THOMAS, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning threatened that Republicans will try to close down social media platforms after Twitter, for the first time, added a fact check to his tweets, specifically ones concerning his unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting fraud.

Trump said, in a tweet not naming any platforms, that “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

