Trump to meet with Mitt Romney and Susan Collins amid impeachment fight

Thomas Bounias/iStock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expected to have lunch at the White House Thursday with a group of 10 Senate Republicans — including Mitt Romney and Susan Collins – as he continues to aggressively court allegiance from members of his own party amid the ongoing impeachment battle.

Sens. Romney and Collins both have a history of publicly criticizing the president, and their loyalty as jurors in a potential Senate trail is far from assured.

An aide to Sen. Romney told ABC News that the senator wasn’t expecting a White House invitation but is happy to hear whatever the president wants to discuss.

Thursday’s meeting will be the fifth time the president has brought Republican senators into the White House for lunch since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry in late September.

A senior administration official downplayed Thursday’s meeting as an extension of the president’s all-encompassing outreach to party members amid the inquiry but acknowledged that the presence of Romney and Collins makes the lunch particularly critical.

After this Thursday lunch, the President will have met with about 50 Republican senators, according to a senior administration official.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.