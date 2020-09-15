Trump to take questions from uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall from Philadelphia

Heidi Gutman/ABCBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Exactly seven weeks before Election Day and two weeks before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump faces uncommitted voters in a 90-minute town hall special hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the “20/20” event — “The President and the People” — from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia airing at 9 p.m. ET. The forum provides uncommitted voters, the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.

ABC News offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The “20/20” special event airs from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC and ABC News Live. ABC News Live will also have pre- and post-show coverage for more context and analysis.

ABC News Live is available for streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.



Please refresh for updates.

8:30 p.m. ‘I up-played it’: In ABC town hall, Trump denies minimizing pandemic threat

With less than two months until ballots are tallied, President Donald Trump defended his handling of race relations in the United States amid a pandemic that has disproportionately affected minority populations and unprecedented social unrest in American cities.

In a special @ABC2020, Pres. Trump disputes uncommitted voter who asked why he downplayed a virus that has disproportionately affected communities of color: “I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong.” Watch tonight at 9|8c on @ABC: https://t.co/aGDnXBiKrq pic.twitter.com/Mklmyvwogd — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 16, 2020

Asked Tuesday by an uncommitted voter at ABC News’ town hall, “The President and the People,” why he would “downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities,” Trump denied ever understating the disease’s threat.

“Yeah, well, I didn’t downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong,” Trump said.



8:30 p.m. State of the Race: Pennsylvania polling

Recent polling paints a murky picture of the current sentiments of Pennsylvanians. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, Biden has an 8-point lead in Pennsylvania, 52% to Trump’s 44%. Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday indicated a tighter race between the two, with Biden leading Trump by four points among Pennsylvania’s registered voters, 49% to 45%.

With less than two months go to until the election, and as Pennsylvanians become some of the first voters in the country to request and send back absentee ballots this week, the uncertain polling results indicate that there are likely more trips headed to the Keystone State.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Tump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of 0.7% — the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

Tuesday’s event will be held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations around attendance limits, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

ABC News’ Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.