Trump tweets at Greta Thunberg to 'chill' following person of the year announcement

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, telling Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, to “chill.”

Trump wrote “so ridiculous” in response to a tweet from actress and producer Roma Downey congratulating Thunberg on being named Time magazine’s 2019 person of the year.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” the president continued. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

