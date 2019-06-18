ABC-Politics 

Trump tweets Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration as defense secretary

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — In a surprise development, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has decided not to move forward with the confirmation process to take the job permanently, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump said while Shanahan “has done a wonderful job, he has decided not to go forward “so that he can devote more time to his family.”

