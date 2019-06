Trump: US-Mexico tariff deal reached aimed at stemming 'tide of migration'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that a “signed agreement” has been reached between U.S. and Mexico on tariffs – an accord aimed at stemming the “tide of migration.”

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” he tweeted. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

The president’s tweet came amid his own difficulties in moving forward with tariffs against Mexico– his own party offering a major roadblock.

“There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said at a press conference following a lunch on Tuesday, where White House officials tried to make their case for tariffs to skeptical Republicans.

But McConnell would not say how far he was willing to go to block the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

