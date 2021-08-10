Twitter temporarily suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account

DKart/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for the violation of the social media platform’s policy in posting COVID-19 misinformation, again.

The tweet prompting the action falsely claimed that vaccines are “failing” and don’t reduce spread.

Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks have been among the unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health experts continue to warn that vaccines are the most effective way to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the highly contagious delta variant.

The Georgia congresswoman’s tweet is still on the platform, but now stamped with a warning that it “may be misleading.”

A Twitter spokesperson told ABC News that the tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

“The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules,” the spokesperson said.

According to Twitter, “read only” mode enables the following:

“If it seems like an otherwise healthy account is in the middle of an abusive episode, we might temporarily make their account read-only, limiting their ability to Tweet, Retweet, or Like content until calmer heads prevail. The person can read their timelines and will only be able to send Direct Messages to their followers,” the website says.

It’s not the first time the platform has taken action against Greene.

Back in June, Greene’s accounted was suspended for 12 hours for COVID-19 misinformation. Monday’s tweet appears to be her fourth strike.

Another violation could get her kicked off the platform for good.

