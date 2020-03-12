Upcoming Democratic debate moved from Phoenix to DC

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Sunday night Democratic debate – the first to feature former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders head-to-head – will now move from Arizona to CNN’s studios in Washington, DC.

“In addition, the DNC, CNN and Univision recently learned that Univision anchor and moderator Jorge Ramos was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus. Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and symptom free. Despite being cleared by medical professionals and out of an abundance of caution, Jorge has decided to step aside from participating in the upcoming March 15 democratic debate. Univision’s News Anchor Ilia Calderón will moderate the debate in his place,” DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement Thursday.

The DNC previously announced that there would be no audience for this debate.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.