US airman arrested in connection with Syria base attack that injured 4 other troops

(WASHINGTON) — An airman was arrested in the U.S. on Thursday in connection with an April attack at a base in Syria that injured four other U.S. service members, according to a new statement from an Air Force official.

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman’s commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” the official said.

The Air Force will not release the airman’s name unless charges are preferred.

“It is too early in the process for a charge sheet. It will be available if charges are preferred,” the official said.

Earlier this month, military officials said an American service member had been identified as a “possible suspect” in the April 7 attack at the Green Village base.

Four other U.S. service members were evaluated for minor wounds and possible traumatic brain injuries after what the military originally reported to be two indirect-fire rounds hitting the site. Further investigation showed the explosions were the result of “deliberate placement of explosive charges” at an ammunition storage area and shower facility on base, according to military officials.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) have been conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

An Army CID official previously emphasized that “at this point, these are just allegations” and that any suspects were presumed innocent.

“The investigation is ongoing, which may or may not, develop sufficient evidence to identify a perpetrator(s) and have enough evidence to ensure a conviction in a court of law,” that official said.