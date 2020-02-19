Utah senators unanimously pass bill to decriminalize polygamy

DenisTangneyJr/iStock(SALT LAKE CITY) — The Utah Senate unanimously passed a bill that effectively decriminalizes polygamy between consenting adults.

The bill would make polygamy an infraction, amending the current penalty punishable by up to five years in prison. Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson sponsored the bill.

It passed Tuesday and now will make its way to the House of Representatives.

Polygamy is most often considered to be a relationship between one man and multiple women, whom he claims are his wives.

However, cases where an arrangement stems from threat or coercion, or occurs under fraudulent pretenses, would remain a third-degree felony.

Representatives from Utah’s Senate or House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.