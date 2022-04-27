Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid and PCR tests on Tuesday, according to her office.

Harris, who received her second booster shot on April 1, didn’t have any immediate symptoms, but her press secretary tweeted Tuesday evening that “after consultation with her physicians, the Vice President was prescribed and has taken Paxlovid.”

During an earlier briefing, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator, was asked about the therapeutic and who qualifies.

“The FDA has laid out the criteria for who should get Paxlovid. Very basically it’s anybody at high risk of developing complications,” he said. “The FDA points to the CDC assessment. It’s a long list. Age is important. Chronic diseases. The bottom line is that — what I am recommending to family and friends is if you get COVID, see a provider and make that assessment with your provider. A lot more people are eligible than people think.”

The vice president, 57, will isolate and work from home, Allen, said in a statement.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement said. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Harris and President Joe Biden were last seen together on April 18 at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Harris traveled to California on April 18 and returned to Washington on Monday.

Harris came to the White House Tuesday morning and tested positive during her regular testing protocol, sources told ABC News. She did not participate in any in-person meetings before testing, sources said.

Biden and Harris spoke on the phone Tuesday afternoon to “make sure she has everything she needs as she quarantines at home,” according to the White House.

Harris tweeted, “I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He said he felt “mild symptoms overnight.”

“I’m sure if I wasn’t fully vaccinated I would be feeling a lot worse. So remember to get your booster!” he tweeted.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office said. He is experiencing minor symptoms.