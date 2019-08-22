Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces he's dropping out of the 2020 race

liveslow/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

He made his announcement on MSNBC Wednesday night.

“It’s become clear that I’m not going to be carrying the ball, but we’re going to make sure somebody is,” he said on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Inslee was the first governor to declare a run for the White House in March. He made combating climate change the crux of his campaign.

In a Twitter thread, Inslee shared a clip of his announcement and wrote, “I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion — and must be the top priority for our next president. But I’ve concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be our next president.”

He claimed a victory in championing climate change.

“Many of the campaigns started with little attention to climate, but since our campaign began, we’ve seen almost every serious candidate put out a climate plan; we’ve seen climate come up in both debates; and we now have two networks hosting nationally-televised climate forums,” he wrote.

He also said he would have more to say about what comes next for him in the days ahead.

“I will continue to lead, to demand bold action, and to do everything in my power to ensure the fight to defeat climate change stays at the top of the national agenda,” he tweeted.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.