White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

TriggerPhoto/iStockBy JUSTIN GOMEZ, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The annual White House Easter Egg Roll will get a virtual twist this year after the traditional event was canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s virtual Easter Egg Roll includes a 360-degree scavenger hunt inside the White House that allows users to explore the executive mansion and learn “fun facts” about the tradition’s history.

“The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022,” Michael LaRosa, spokesman for first lady Jill Biden announced on Twitter, referring to the in-person event.

He added that “The White House plans to send out thousands of the 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs in the coming days to vaccination sites and local hospitals.”

The official White House Easter eggs feature the first family’s German shepherds, Champ and Major, on a gold egg. There are four other options on the White House Historical Association website, including an Easter bunny sporting a face mask.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 and draws thousands to the South Lawn. It originally got its start under former President Rutherford Hayes. It was canceled in 2020 while a majority of the U.S. was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

