White House flag no longer at half-staff after John McCain's death

The White House flag is no longer at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday.

An ABC News camera captured the flag as officials returned it to full-staff around midnight, ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos Monday.

The flag-lowering that lasted two days breaks from precedent that it is lowered until burial.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

