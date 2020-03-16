White House issues new guidelines for stopping spread of coronavirus

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced new nationwide guidelines for stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, calling on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts; and encouraging schooling from home across the country.

“My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts,” Trump said. “If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus, and we are going to have a big celebration altogether. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly — a lot of progress has been made.”

Holding up a piece of paper, Trump explained that everyone needed to comply for them to slow the spread.

“It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience milder symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm’s way,” Trump said.

Asked by a reporter how long it would last, Trump replied, “people are talking about July, August, something like that.”

He said he likes to say it “washes through” but “other people don’t like that term.”

The guidelines say that “In states with evidence of community transmission, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed.”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was important to be aggressive.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.