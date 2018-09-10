White House says DOJ should investigate Times Op-Ed writer, but won't say what law was broken

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The White House reiterated on Monday the president’s suggestion that the Department of Justice look into the author of an anonymous Op-Ed in the New York Times, but could not say what laws were violated.

The Op-Ed, which said that members of the administration were working to thwart some of the president’s tendencies, has sparked a firestorm in Washington and beyond, with Trump even questioning in a tweet whether treason was committed.

“Certainly if there was an individual, if that individual is in meetings where national security is being discussed or other important topics, they are attempting to undermine the executive branch which would be problematic in something the Department of Justice should look into,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“Does a president not think that that op-ed is protected by the First Amendment?” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked.

“I think it is less about that part of it and whether or not somebody is actively trying to undermine the Executive Branch of the government and a duly elected president of the United States,” Sanders said. “If they don’t want to be part of that process, they shouldn’t be here.”

Pressed on the matter later in the White House briefing, Sanders said that she couldn’t identify the law or laws that were allegedly broken, saying she wasn’t an attorney.

