White House takes credit for decline in gas prices

(WASHINGTON) — The White House credits the drop in gas prices to President Joe Biden’s million-barrels-a-day strategic oil reserve release and his engagement with oil companies.

They say this strategy helped bring gas prices down below $4 a gallon in many parts of the country.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recalled the near-dollar-a-gallon gas price jump this summer.

“This is the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade,” she touted.

She also hopes this drop in gas prices will have an effect on tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index report. Last month’s report showed inflation at a 40-year high.