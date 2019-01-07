White House will order IRS to pay income tax refunds despite government shutdown: Source

marcnorman/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The White House will order the IRS to pay income tax refunds despite the government shutdown, a senior administration official told ABC News.

The IRS has sent close to 90 percent of its workforce home without pay due to the government’s partial shutdown, according to a contingency plan published by the agency in December.

IRS offices are closed, tax questions are not being answered and there was a concern that refunds to early-filers this year might not be issued on time if the shutdown drags on, financial experts said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

