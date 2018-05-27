A valedictorian's speech was barred as too political, so he gave it outside through a bullhorn

Christian Bales(COVINGTON, Ky.) — A high school valedictorian in Kentucky praised the fight for stronger gun laws by school-shooting survivors in Florida, and applauded his classmates for participating in an anti-abortion march, saying students should “continue to utilize our voices.”

The only problem was that Holy Cross High School valedictorian Christian Bales gave his commencement address through a bullhorn outside the graduation venue after officials with the local Catholic diocese ruled that parts of his speech was too political and not in keeping with church teachings.

Student Council President Katherine Frantz at the Catholic school in Covington, Kentucky, was barred from giving her graduation speech at the ceremony as well.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Covington said parts of the two students’ speeches were political and inconsistent with Catholic teaching.

“When the proposed speeches were received, they were found to contain elements that were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

He also said the student speakers missed a deadline for submitting their speeches for review.

Bales, 18, suggested that the diocese’s decision may have stemmed from his and Frantz’s being known as outspoken on social issues.

“We have been two huge advocates for social reform in our community, which has likely put us on the radar for the diocese,” Bales told ABC affiliate WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Bales is an openly gay student who said he plans to major in biology in the fall at the University of Louisville, where he has an academic scholarship.

Bales’ mother, Gillian Marksberry, said the students were notified of the decision not to allow them to speak about 10 hours before Friday night’s graduation at the Connor Convocation Center at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, near Covington.

Marksberry said she found the decision “shocking” and felt “very, very emotional” that her son was barred from giving his address.

But Bales and Frantz would not be silenced.

Following the commencement ceremony, they gave their speeches outside the auditorium through a bullhorn, surrounded by fellow graduates and their families.

Marksberry said, “We don’t want to be vindictive. We don’t want to be vengeful. That’s not what this is about. He’s earned the right to have a voice.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.