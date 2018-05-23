ABC cancels “The Chew,” expands “Good Morning America” to three hours

(L-R Clinton Kelly, Carla Hall, Michael Symon of The Chew) ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — ABC is making some changes in the early afternoon.

First, ABC’s long-running food-centric show The Chew is being canceled after seven years, but will air as planned until September. In a statement, Disney|ABC Television president Ben Sherwood said, “For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere. We applaud and thank Gordon Elliott, Aimee Householder, Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and the entire cast and crew for their great work and amazing run. And we wish them the very best.”

In place of The Chew, ABC’s Good Morning America will now expand to a third hour, airing at 1 p.m. EDT/noon CDT/PDT. The third hour will feature additional news, interviews, pop culture coverage and live events. More details about the new hour will be announced in the coming months.

The Emmy-winning GMA has been the most-watched morning newscast in America for six straight years.

