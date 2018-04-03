Amid pressure from Trump, Mexico says it's dealing with migrant 'caravan'

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — After tweets from President Donald Trump on a “caravan” of migrants traveling through Mexico, the Mexican government has said it is dealing with the hundreds of Central Americans making the trek.

The Mexican government said on Monday it had already sent back around 400 marchers to their home countries — an organizer said Sunday there were at least 1,200 Central American participants, largely from Honduras — “with strict adherence to the legal framework and full respect for their human rights.” It was unclear, though, when those people had been repatriated, or if it was in response to recent pressure.

Mexico said that the participants had entered Mexico “without meeting the requirements of law” and would thus be “subject to an administrative immigration procedure.”

While similar migrant marches have taken place previously, the statement from Mexico’s interior ministry said that unlike in past years, the Mexican government would offer refugee status to the Central Americans, when appropriate. Organizers of the march told ABC News many of the participants had already planned to claim asylum in Mexico or the United States, through legal, official channels.

The organizers, a group that assists migrants and refugees called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said it hoped the march would draw attention to the issues of the right to seek asylum and the right to seek refuge. Mexico said it viewed the march in this light, as a “public demonstration” that takes place annually.

The current “caravan” set off on March 25 from a city near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala and had reached Oaxaca, south of Mexico City, earlier this week, a Pubelo Sin Fronteras project coordinator, Alex Mensing, told ABC News Sunday. He said the group did not expect to reach the U.S. border for three more weeks. The number of participants this time was “unprecedented,” Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a statement Monday.

After Fox News anchors over the weekend discussed a BuzzFeed article about the march, Trump fired off a series of tweets accusing Mexico of not doing enough to stop the march and tying it to the United States’ Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects people who came to the U.S. as children and remained illegally.

Mexico’s foreign minister pushed back Sunday, tweeting, “Every day Mexico and the U.S. work together on migration throughout the region.”

On Tuesday, Trump threatened that the “caravan” “had better be stopped before it” reached the U.S. border.

The Mexican government said Monday that, if members of the “caravan” reached any U.S. ports of entry, it would be up to American authorities to decide whether to let them enter the country.

It was not the job of the Mexican government, it said, “to exercise immigration decisions of the United States or any other nation, so it will be the competent authorities of the United States that decide, if appropriate, to authorize or not the entry to its territory of the members of the caravan who request it through the authorized entry and exit ports.”

The march, versions of which have happened on and off since 2010 — including twice last year — will conclude at an official port of entry in California, Arizona or New Mexico, depending on train schedules, project coordinator Alex Mensing of Pueblo Sin Fronteras told ABC News.

Also late Monday, the organizers, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said it continued to stand with “displaced people” despite Trump’s “bullying.”

It said the newfound attention on the march has led “right-wing white surpremacists” to threaten and call for violence against the marchers and its supporters, including “personally with hate-filled phone calls and emails” and calls to open fire and carry out drone strikes on them.

“On April 1st, the U.S. President opportunistically invoked refugee caravans as a pretext for threatening immigrants already in the country, specifically DACA recipients, with a so-called ‘Nuclear Option’ to remove their protections from detention and deportation,” Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in its statement, referring to a legislative move Trump has backed. “Trump is trying to turn Central American refugees and other immigrant communities against each other, and use them as a bargaining chip with Mexico.”

“In the face of this bullying and these threats of mass violence,” the group continued, “we continue to stand in solidarity with displaced people of all races, ethnicities, creeds, abilities, and gender and sexual identities. We invite all those who envision a world where human rights are honored to join us.”

