Amy Schumer hospitalized with “horrible kidney infection”

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — Amy Schumer took to social media Friday to tell her fans that she’s been stuck in the hospital all week, which means she’ll have to cancel some upcoming promotional stops for her latest film.

“I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” the comedian writes. “I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad a** nurses also my husband whose name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time.”

The I Feel Pretty star also shared photos of herself from her hospital bed. Her husband, Chris Fischer, whom she married earlier this year, has been by her side.

Schumer met the chef through her personal assistant Molly, who is Fischer’s sister. The duo tied the knot in February during a private ceremony.

In her latest post, Schumer had some disappointing news for fans.

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of ‘I Feel Pretty’ and my doctors have told me that’s a no go,” she says.

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there.”

She adds, “But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

