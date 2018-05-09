Arbitrator upholds Mark Ingram suspension

Chris Graythen/Getty Images(METAIRIE, La.) — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram challenged his four game suspension saying that he tested positive for a substance that was “permissible with the proper use exemption with the NFL.”

The NFL reiterated Wednesday that an arbitrator has made a final ruling on the appeal, which is why the league announced his suspension on Tuesday.

Ingram’s agents suggested that they may explore further options once they review the arbitrator’s full opinion.

The NFL announced that Ingram violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The league have not specified which substance Ingram tested positive for.

“At the end of the 2017 season, as a result of a NFL mandated random drug test, Mark Ingram tested positive for a substance that was not a performance enhancing substance, nor an illegal substance, but a substance in fact permissible with the proper use exemption with the NFL,” Ingram’s agents, Paul Bobbitt and David Jones, said in the statement.

“He has vigorously challenged the test results through the arbitration process. … Upon having the opportunity to review the arbitrator’s opinion, we will explore what further options are needed.”

If the suspension stands, Ingram will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.