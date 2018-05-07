“Avengers: Infinity War” tops box office again with $112.4 million; passes $1 billion worldwide in record time

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Infinity War continued its box office domination, delivering a $112.4 million weekend — topping its nearest competitor, Overboard, by nearly $100 million. The Marvel film has now collected an estimated $450.8 million stateside.

Infinity War also collected another $162.6 million overseas over the weekend, and passed the $1 billion plateau in a record-breaking 11 days on Saturday.

The film also becomes the sixth Marvel film to reach $1 billion, and Disney’s 17th overall. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

In second place is the aforementioned Overboard, bringing in an estimated $14.75 million. A Quiet Place finished in third with an estimated $7.6 million haul.

Fourth position belonged to I Feel Pretty, earning an estimated $4.6 million, and Rampage rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $13.7 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Avengers: Infinity War, $112.4 million

2. Overboard, $14.75 million

3. A Quiet Place, $7.6 million

4. I Feel Pretty, $4.9 million

5. Rampage, $4.6 million

6. Tully, $3.18 million

7. Black Panther, $3.1 million

8. Truth or Dare, $1.88 million

9. Super Troopers 2, $1.8 million

10. Bad Samaritan, $1.76 million

